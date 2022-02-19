Whiteheart Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $37,659.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $323.10 or 0.00808170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.53 or 0.06817447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,977.98 or 0.99998132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00051714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

