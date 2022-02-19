Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

