Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. 571,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,153. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

