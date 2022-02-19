YEE Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One YEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $1.06 million and $89,036.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

