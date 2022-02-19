Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eversource Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-$4.17 EPS.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.82. 2,208,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.57.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

