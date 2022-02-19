LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post $258.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.83 million and the lowest is $258.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $222.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingTree.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 128.19 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $352.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $18,807,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $10,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

