Kleros Price Down 7% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $53.55 million and $2.29 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00440956 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

