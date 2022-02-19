Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 571,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.