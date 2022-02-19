IRISnet Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.37 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $80.79 million and $2.37 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.64 or 0.06828652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,994.62 or 1.00090085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,063,588,243 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,064,194 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

