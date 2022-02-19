Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Critical Review

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Everbridge and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08 ServiceNow 0 1 27 0 2.96

Everbridge currently has a consensus target price of $110.54, indicating a potential upside of 142.73%. ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $696.18, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Everbridge’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and ServiceNow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $271.14 million 6.62 -$93.40 million ($2.94) -15.49 ServiceNow $5.90 billion 18.86 $230.00 million $1.14 487.73

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -31.91% -12.68% -3.60% ServiceNow 3.90% 9.43% 3.33%

Summary

ServiceNow beats Everbridge on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

