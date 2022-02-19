Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.