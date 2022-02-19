Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.550-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.72 million.Kadant also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.55-8.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

KAI stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.69.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kadant by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kadant by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kadant by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

