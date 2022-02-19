Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post sales of $302.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $273.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.65. 122,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.