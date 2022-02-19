Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,153. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

