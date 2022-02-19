PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce $23.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.84 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $19.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $98.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.29 million to $103.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.41 million, with estimates ranging from $90.96 million to $109.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 125,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,637. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

