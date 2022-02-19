MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million

Analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report $11.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $17.50 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 364.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $38.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $55.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.10 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $148.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.
Shares of MEIP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $273.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
