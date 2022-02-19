United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

URI traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.82. The company had a trading volume of 392,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,362. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a one year low of $278.07 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

