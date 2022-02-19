Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $5.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $20.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $20.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.46 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.38. 3,595,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,962. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $237.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.