Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,112. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

