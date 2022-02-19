Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.86.

BFAM traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 454,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

