Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.86.
BFAM traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.28. The stock had a trading volume of 454,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 113.17 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
