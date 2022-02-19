Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-0.23 EPS.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 495,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,932. The stock has a market cap of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brightcove by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brightcove by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.