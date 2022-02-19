Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to report $7.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.89 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,298.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARS stock remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Friday. 84,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,096. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

