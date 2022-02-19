Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post sales of $220.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the lowest is $219.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $262.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $911.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.60 million to $917.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $985.20 million, with estimates ranging from $979.60 million to $992.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.33. 723,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

