Castweet (CTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $78,560.56 and approximately $54.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 48.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

