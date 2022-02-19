$746.50 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $746.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $746.00 million and the highest is $747.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $746.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

VC stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.37. The stock had a trading volume of 573,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,360. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

