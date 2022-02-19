Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

AMPL stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 15,290,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,846. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,140,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,143. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $12,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $5,837,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $3,695,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

