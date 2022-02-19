Zacks: Analysts Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will report sales of $36.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.64 million and the lowest is $35.65 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $33.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $128.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.42 million to $129.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $197.96 million, with estimates ranging from $164.46 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schrödinger.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 623,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,943. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

