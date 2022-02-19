$131.07 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce $131.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the lowest is $130.10 million. First Merchants reported sales of $124.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $573.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $593.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $633.83 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $663.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after buying an additional 85,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,967,000 after buying an additional 39,838 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.39. 212,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

