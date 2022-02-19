Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post sales of $84.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.40 million and the lowest is $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $70.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $307.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.93 million to $309.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $368.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.84. 2,542,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,866. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

