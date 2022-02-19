Conflux Network Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,009.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.52 or 0.06857177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00288151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.12 or 0.00775118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00071548 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.00406328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00217863 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

