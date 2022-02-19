Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.58. 1,796,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,417. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.17. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $129.72 and a one year high of $204.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $10,842,025 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

