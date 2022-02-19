$217.44 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report sales of $217.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Life Storage posted sales of $166.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $780.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.83 million to $796.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $943.25 million, with estimates ranging from $871.20 million to $987.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Life Storage.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

NYSE LSI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

