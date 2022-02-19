Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.98 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kadant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kadant by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.