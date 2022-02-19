Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Announce $1.52 EPS

Brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. QCR reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. 26,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,035. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. QCR has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $893.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in QCR by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in QCR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in QCR by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

