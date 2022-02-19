Small Love Potion Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00038485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00106449 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.