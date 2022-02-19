SUN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044330 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.17 or 0.06833826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,001.22 or 0.99979496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003169 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

