$47.32 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $47.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.14 million and the highest is $49.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $176.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.37 million to $178.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $334.75 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $360.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $46.18. 48,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.37 million, a P/E ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

