CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 390,209 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $169.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

