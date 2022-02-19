$234.08 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $234.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.07 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $196.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $900.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $904.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $950.53 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $965.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Shares of DIN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.12. 347,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,124. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.71. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.