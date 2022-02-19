$3.38 EPS Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $15.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $14.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,073 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

