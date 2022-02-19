Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 416,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,185. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

