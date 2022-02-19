Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $12.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Repsol stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 45,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,120. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2623 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

