Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $7,150.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,150.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.96) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($102.84) to GBX 7,800 ($105.55) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of RBGLY stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 640,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,852. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

