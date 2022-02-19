LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.35 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $13.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.17. 5,466,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. LKQ has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in LKQ by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 130,248 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

