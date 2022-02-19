Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.39 million.Matterport also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.47)-$(0.52) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 16,606,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,271. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Matterport has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $3,027,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 733.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 91,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

