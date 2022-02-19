Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives $3.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TELDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.86) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$3.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

