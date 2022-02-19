Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several research firms recently commented on CSFFF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 4,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.11. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

