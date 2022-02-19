Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several research firms recently commented on CSFFF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 4,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.11. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

