HollyGold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $77,748.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, HollyGold has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $970,251.62 and approximately $77,748.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.32 or 0.06856148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,937.09 or 0.99957311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003176 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.