Feathercoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and $341.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

