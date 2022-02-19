Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Stantec news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total transaction of C$181,294.19. Also, Director Stuart Lerner sold 2,857 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.19, for a total transaction of C$203,398.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at C$520,991.11. Insiders have sold a total of 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328 in the last 90 days.

TSE:STN traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 274,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,072. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.52. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$47.35 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.56.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

